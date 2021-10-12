The Alameda County Fair returns Oct. 22 through Halloween

Originally set for June, the Alameda County Fair is returning with health and safety guidelines in place to include temperature checks and a mask mandate

ALAMEDA, Cali — The Alameda County Fairgrounds is set to take place on Oct. 22 and will run through Oct. 31. Originally taking place in June, the annual fair was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

According to the Alameda County Fair website, the event will comply with all state and local health requirements. Guests will be required to pre-purchase tickets online for specific dates and attendance will be limited.

In accordance with the health and safety guidelines of the CDC, the fair will utilize touchless, cashless systems for ticketing, parking, carnival, food and beverage purchases when possible.

Face masks will be required and temperature checks will be taken upon entry into the fairgrounds.

In addition to carnival rides, the fair will consist of food, shopping, a concert series, pig races, a wine garden, contests, competitions, blues fest, wine tasting, a Dia De Los Muertos celebration, and a rotary spirit run.

Some of the musical guests include:

Oct. 22 – Kalimba The Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire

Oct. 23 – Night Ranger

Oct. 24 – The Garth Guy – The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute Show

Oct. 25 – The Boys of Summer – The Music of the Eagles

Oct. 26 – Lenny Williams

Oct. 27 – Smash Mouth

Oct. 28 – Rose Royce

Oct. 29 – WAR

Oct. 30 – Exposé

Oct. 31 – Journey Revisited

The fair runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Ticket ranges start at $15 for seniors and children ages 6 to 12 and $18 for people 13 to 61 years old.

For more information on prices, food concerts, contests and entertainment, click HERE.