Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee coming May 19-22

The 'Dancing With The Steers' 2022 Calaveras County Fair is set to host a carnival, jumping frog competition and other family-friendly events starting Thursday.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — The annual Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee is set to open from Thursday to May 22 at 2465 Gun Club Rd., Angels Camp—and tickets are available for purchase online.

With the theme of 'Dancing With The Steers,' the fair is hosting a junior live stock auction where kids get a chance to raise livestock sold to registered buyers.

"When you come here, you're part of our family," Calaveras County Fair CEO Laurie Giannini told ABC10. "We love having visitors."

She said the county fair's famous Jumping Frog Jubilee was inspired by Mark Twain's first successful short story, "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County" published in 1865.

"In 1928, Angels Camp wanted a celebration," Giannini said.

Out of that, the frog jumping contest at the county fair was born. It's where California bullfrogs compete on a public stage while jumping from lily pads.

Other events at the fair include:

The Rodeo Queen Competition

Miss Calaveras Pageant

Jack Ingram

California Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association rodeo

Junior Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Bank of Stockton

Carnival rides

Destruction derby

Tickets, including all-access carnival wristbands are available at Tickets & Deals (saffire.com).

The Jumping Frog Jubilee's Frog Jump Committee is also still looking for volunteers to handle its signature events. Volunteers are in the midst of their annual frog goodwill tour, visiting Calaveras County schools, local venues and the State Capitol in Sacramento prior to the May 19-22 event at Frogtown.

If you are interested in joining the ranks of Frog Jump Volunteers, contact Bob Lema at robert.lema@gmail.com.