What you need to know about the 2021 California Capital Airshow

The 15th annual California Capital Airshow will take place Sept. 24-26 at Mather Airport.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Space is limited to purchase tickets for the 15th annual California Capital Airshow set to take over the skies Sept. 24-26 at Sacramento County’s Mather Airport. Event officials said all CDC, State and Local Public Health guidelines will be followed but at this time wearing a mask is not required at the event.

“We know how much the community loves the airshow, and wow, what a show we have planned this year – we can’t wait ‘til gates open!” Darcy Brewer, executive director of the California Capital Airshow, said in an online statement.

Expected to take to the skies this year include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds and F-35 Lightning jet demonstration teams.

This year's airshow is also going to run and look a bit different than years past. Airshow officials added an extra day — Friday, to the agenda with the day being only for a drive‐in airshow.

Where is it

The California Capital Airshow is scheduled to run at the Mather Airport at 3745 Whitehead Street Mather, CA 95655.

When is it

The three-day airshow kicks off Friday, Sept. 24 and runs till Sunday, Sept. 26.

Friday: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Drive-in airshow only)

Saturday: Airshow gates open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Airshow gates open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this year's event can only be purchased online before the event. There will not be an option to buy tickets at the gate. Organizers say this is to reduce crowd size.

Tickets for Friday's drive-in airshow are $100 plus tax. Tickets for either Saturday or Sunday are $47.50 plus tax.

More information about the airshow and ticket information can be found here.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9