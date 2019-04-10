SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Capital Airshow returns to pay tribute to those who stormed the beaches of Normandy 75 years after D-Day from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6.

Here is what you need to know about the event that will feature planes from World War II to modern jets.

"It is a feast for the senses," said Darcy Brewer, executive director of the California Capital Airshow.

The Blue Angels are the second oldest flight demonstration squadron, which has been performing since 1944.

"The stories that people talk about at the dinner table are the people they talked to that are associated with the aircraft that excited them," Brewer said.

The airshow added a superhero-inspired twist to this year's event, as well.

While there are going to be people dressed up in Marvel costumes, Brewer said the airshow is celebrating real heroes -- the men and women in uniform.

And if you're into music, Blues & Brews will take place during the Friday show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees may be able to meet an airshow performer as they drink beer from the California region. Wristbands for the brew fest are $40 per person.

Where

The California Capital Airshow is scheduled to run at the Mather Air Force Base at 10425 Norden Ave, Mather, CA 95655.

When

The event will run Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How much does it cost?

General admission is $40. Each ticket also comes with free admission for up to six children (ages 15 and under). In other words, two adults would get 12 children admission tickets for free.

