Events

What's going on at the 2022 California State Fair? | July 19, 2022

The State Fair is set to be the largest outdoor venue in California with dozens of events and attractions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Fair is in its first of two full weeks of operation, running this year from July 15-31.

While the first weekend of the fair has passed, weekdays at the fair are still packed full of events and food.

Here is a schedule for what's happening Tuesday.

Main Gate Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Carnival Hours: 2-10 p.m.
Kids Park Hours: 1-10 p.m.

For the foodies

Save Mart California's Kitchen Schedule

  • 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $28 that can be redeemed at vendors that are part of the food festival.
  • 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Free California Olive Oil Sampling with Eyrie Olive Oil Company
  • 12-2 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration by Jorden Crozier
  • 4-6 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration by Food Network’s Chef Dean Hiatt
  • 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Funnel Cake Shrimp with Toasted Coconut & Pineapple Dipping Sauce
  • 6-7 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration by Food Network’s Chef Dean Hiatt

For the fans

Clay Walker

Country music icon Clay Walker will be performing at the Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Entry to the concert is free with a general admission ticket. Reserved and ADA seating is an additional $20 per seat.

Wristbands are available for free seating behind the Reserved Gold Circle Seating, with giveaway beginning at 5 p.m. outside of the venue.

California Authors Booth

In Buildings A and B, notable authors from across the state will be available for meet and greets and book signings. Among the authors include:

  • 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. | M.L. Hamilton
  • 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Bob Irelan
  • 1-9 p.m. | Eileen Hook
  • 1-9 p.m. | Catherine McGreevy
  • 2-10 p.m. | Elizabeth & Hannah Jorgensen
  • 2-10 p.m. | Sharon Darrow

Motocross

Freestyle motocross shows are running at FMX Lagoon three times a day, every day at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For the kids

Tuesday Kids Free Day

Kids can ride carnival attractions all day for just $2 per ride, and guests under 12 years old get free admission to the fair.

Poppy the bear's Schedule

On Tuesday, kids can find Poppy at these times and locations:

  • 12-1 p.m.: Meet & Greet: Tuesday Kids Free Day – Kid’s Carnival
  • 2-3 p.m.: Meet & Greet – Candy Maze – Expo Center Building 2
  • 5-6 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration: Food Network’s Chef Dean Hiatt – Save Mart California Kitchen
  • 7-8 p.m.: A Tail as Old as Time – Cavalcade of Horses – Horse Arena

Live Traffic:

For real time traffic updates in the area, view the Waze map below.

