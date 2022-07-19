What's going on at the 2022 California State Fair? | July 19, 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Fair is in its first of two full weeks of operation, running this year from July 15-31.
While the first weekend of the fair has passed, weekdays at the fair are still packed full of events and food.
Here is a schedule for what's happening Tuesday.
Main Gate Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Carnival Hours: 2-10 p.m.
Kids Park Hours: 1-10 p.m.
For the foodies
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $28 that can be redeemed at vendors that are part of the food festival.
- 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Free California Olive Oil Sampling with Eyrie Olive Oil Company
- 12-2 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration by Jorden Crozier
- 4-6 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration by Food Network’s Chef Dean Hiatt
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Funnel Cake Shrimp with Toasted Coconut & Pineapple Dipping Sauce
- 6-7 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration by Food Network’s Chef Dean Hiatt
For the fans
Country music icon Clay Walker will be performing at the Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Entry to the concert is free with a general admission ticket. Reserved and ADA seating is an additional $20 per seat.
Wristbands are available for free seating behind the Reserved Gold Circle Seating, with giveaway beginning at 5 p.m. outside of the venue.
In Buildings A and B, notable authors from across the state will be available for meet and greets and book signings. Among the authors include:
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. | M.L. Hamilton
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Bob Irelan
- 1-9 p.m. | Eileen Hook
- 1-9 p.m. | Catherine McGreevy
- 2-10 p.m. | Elizabeth & Hannah Jorgensen
- 2-10 p.m. | Sharon Darrow
Motocross
Freestyle motocross shows are running at FMX Lagoon three times a day, every day at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For the kids
Kids can ride carnival attractions all day for just $2 per ride, and guests under 12 years old get free admission to the fair.
On Tuesday, kids can find Poppy at these times and locations:
- 12-1 p.m.: Meet & Greet: Tuesday Kids Free Day – Kid’s Carnival
- 2-3 p.m.: Meet & Greet – Candy Maze – Expo Center Building 2
- 5-6 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration: Food Network’s Chef Dean Hiatt – Save Mart California Kitchen
- 7-8 p.m.: A Tail as Old as Time – Cavalcade of Horses – Horse Arena
Live Traffic:
For real time traffic updates in the area, view the Waze map below.