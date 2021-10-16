Capitol Beerfest returns to Sacramento for its 11th run

More than 100 breweries, more than 15 food trucks and live performances will dawn Capitol Mall Saturday for the event.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It will be the longstanding beer festival’s first-ever October event after being postponed earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 breweries, more than 15 food trucks and live performances will dawn Capitol Mall Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m. during the Capitol Beerfest. The event is for those 21 years and older.

The event is good news for local brewer Ray Ballesteros, owner of Alaro Craft Brewery in downtown. His brewery has faced numerous challenges as it struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“We are on our way to a comeback,” said Emilie Cameron with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

She said big events are a sign of recovery that is likely to continue. Sacramento has hosted several large concerts and the "Farm to Fork" and "Aftershock" music festivals.

Those events have drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors and tens of millions of dollars to the area, according to officials with Visit Sacramento.

Read more ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9