Comic-Con 2022 | Sights and sounds from San Diego

More than 135,000 tickets were sold to this year's Comic-Con which will run through Sunday, July 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Comic-Con is back at the San Diego Convention Center with hundreds of events, vendors, panels and live performances. More than 135,000 tickets were sold making this year's Comic-Con event sold out. For the first time since 2019, the Convention Center will again transform into a comic’s dream from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.

The event came from humble origins, just a few hundred fans in 1970. Since, it has attracted millions of comic book and pop culture fans from around the world. In 2019 alone, Comic-Con welcomed more than 135,000 attendees and generated $3.2 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for San Diego.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the largest comic book and popular arts convention in the world has been held virtually -- except a far smaller, in-person three-day event held last November. Despite increasing virus numbers, it returned this week with an exhibit hall with over 460,000 square feet of floor space and more than 1,000 exhibitors.

The Comic-Con programming schedule is available through the free Comic- Con App and will include live updates, a complete program schedule, an interactive map, special guest bios and more.

Here are some sights and sounds from the event - both inside the Convention Center and around downtown.

WATCH: Day 2 at Comic-Con includes many fun things outside of the Convention Center

WATCH: Comic-Con Day 2 kicks off at the San Diego Convention Center





WATCH: An inside look inside the Comic-Con experience previewing 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

WATCH: The calm before the storm of Comic-Con Day 1

WATCH: Funko at Comic-Con

WATCH: Fans, stars head to the San Diego Convention Center Thursday afternoon for day one of Comic-Con

WATCH: San Diego Comic-Con all the way back for first time since 2019 - Day 1 Kicks off