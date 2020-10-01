DAVIS, Calif. — January 10 marks one year since the death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona, who was ambushed and killed by a man while she responded to a traffic stop.

Several events are happening in and around Davis Friday and Saturday to honor the memory of the fallen officer. Here is what you need to know about the memorial events.

Davis Police Department's Fallen Office Memorial

What: The Davis Police Department is unveiling a newly constructed memorial to honor the lives of the department's fallen officers.

The department is encouraging those who are attending to carpool, because space is limited. Parking space is not available at the police department.

Here are some areas you could park at:

2525 2nd Street.

Cantrill Drive

2nd Street (west of Cantrill Drive)

5th Street at Madson (west of Cantrill Drive)

When: Jan. 10

Where: The Davis Police Department, 2600 5th St, Davis

Rally to Honor the life of Officer Corona

What: Community members are organizing a rally to honor the memory of Corona.

Where: Davis Police Department, 2600 5th St, Davis

When: Jan 10, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Natalie Corona Challenge Coin Fundraiser at Thin Line Brewing

What: Thin Line Brewing Company is raising funds for the Davis Police Department's Washington D.C. Police Memorial Trip and the Natalie Corona Davis Police Department's Memorial.

The brewery is also releasing a beer to honor the memory of Corona.

The Davis Police Department is selling Natalie Corona Challenge Coins for $20 and is accepting cash or credit card.

Thin Line Brewing is donating 20% of its sales between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Jan. 11

Where: Thin Line Brewing Company, 11354 White Rock Rd. Suite 100, Rancho Cordova

