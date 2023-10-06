Day 2 of Aftershock rocks Sacramento, expected to jam traffic

Traffic jams throughout the city are expected as an anticipated 40,000 people are expected to stop in Discovery Park to see Tool Friday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Day two of the Aftershock Festival kicked off around noon Friday and will continue through the night with top acts taking the stage.

Headliners performing through the weekend are causing traffic jams throughout the city as an expected 40,000 people are expected to stop in Discovery Park to see Tool Friday night.

“[It] is very exciting. We are sold out," said Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer for Danny Wimmer Presents.

Concert goers are trying to navigate through the after festival chaos, learning over the years which ways are the best to get to and from Aftershock.

“For Uber, getting there is okay. After, you're gonna be stuck for a while," said Amy.

This is her third Aftershock and she says using the Cal Expo shuttle is the best way to travel after trying Uber, carpooling or parking near the venue.

Anthony Gamble, an officer with the Sacramento Police Department, says Amy’s way of traveling is what they suggest themselves.

“If you're going to attend the event… park at Cal Expo and then shuttle to the event,” he said. “That's going to be our biggest recommendation just to alleviate some of the traffic in that area.”

Organizers say the more people who are prepared and understand their after fest game plan, the better overall traffic for everyone.

Here are some options for attendees:

SacRT: SacRT will provide bussing for Aftershock Thursday through Sunday. People with a valid wristband or ticket for the event can ride the light rail and use the bus service for free between the 8th and K bus stop in downtown.

Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates will have FREE bike valet near the Jibboom Street entrance of the venue. They'll take bikes, skateboards and scooters. Park & Ride Shuttle program: You can park at Cal Expo and ride the shuttle by purchasing a Park & Ride Shuttle Pass which goes to and from the shuttle site.

Additional parking information can be found HERE. Ticket for Aftershock can be found HERE.

Performances will happen between noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.