STOCKTON, Calif. — Whether you are a family in need of some helpful dental care for kids, or you're trying to find a way to introduce your kids to the dentist, some local dentistry events will be offering services to kids for free in February and to all patients in March.

In Stockton, their event is part of the Give Kids a Smile 2019 volunteer initiative that provides dental care to undeserved children. Services range from dental screenings, treatment, and educational materials at no charge.

It’s meant to coincide with National Children’s Dental Health Month, but the programs can take place throughout the year. This is the case in Vallejo, where some ambitious dentists are planning to help nearly 2,000 people with free dentistry.

Here’s who is offering free dental care this year:

San Joaquin Dental Society

Offering: cleanings, exams, fluoride treatment, X-rays, emergency care, fillings, dental education and a kids dental kit. The event is for children 1 to 17 years old.

Dentist on scene: Approximately two dozen, including hygienists and dental students that have volunteered their time to help

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 9, 2019

Where: St. Raphael’s Dental Clinic - 545 West Sonora Street in Stockton

This event does not require an ID, but children must be accompanied by a parent. Treatment is done on a first come, first serve basis. Approximately 100 are expected to be served.

Napa-Solano Dental Society and CDA Cares

Offering: free fillings, extractions, cleanings, limited dentures and partial dentures, root canals, oral health education, and assistance to find ongoing care. The CDA event averages around 1,900 people for the two-day event.

When: March 8, 2019 – 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. & March 9, 2019 – 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Solano County Fairgrounds – 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo

While the event takes place on Mar. 8 and 9, there will be some pre-screening performed on March 7, with some patients pre-screened to begin treatment at 5:30 a.m.

Since 2012, these events have provided care to 27,061 people and more than $22 million in dental care. Patients are not required to have ID, and there will be free parking.

The event is still taking volunteers for an ambitious effort. If you’d like to volunteer, you can get more information HERE.

RELATED: Smiles restored across Modesto thanks to free dental clinic

RELATED: Free dental care offered to Central Valley residents in need

What other dental society’s will be doing?

Dental societies in Sacramento and Stanislaus County perform their volunteer efforts through the schools. Stanislaus, in particular, will be running screenings in county's 98 elementary schools during February and March, a move which has won them a Partners in Education Award from the California School Nurses Association.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: Free dental clinic kicks off in Modesto

Wondering what to expect at CDA event that helps thousands? ABC10's Lena Howland caught with the appreciative patients and the generous dentists who made the Modesto 2018 event happen.