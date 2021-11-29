Dry Diggings festival finds new home at Nevada County Fairgrounds

The reggae festival announced that they'll be leaving the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — In what festival organizers said was a difficult decision, the Dry Diggings music festival will now be calling the Nevada County Fairgrounds their home.

The annual reggae festival has been a staple of the El Dorado County Fairground since 2015. Organizers for the event told ABC10 that the move was not something they wanted to do, but something done for the future of the event.

Tony Garcia, co-producer for the festival, told ABC10 that part of the move came down to sharing the venue with racing events at the fairgrounds. Garcia said it's been getting harder to find dates that didn't have them sharing the venue with another event.

He said they wanted to provide an environment where people could enjoy the festival without having engines and racing in the background.

Dry Diggings temporarily moved to the Nevada County Fairgrounds earlier this year as the Caldor Fire burned through El Dorado County. The fairgrounds in El Dorado County was used as a basecamp for Cal Fire. Garcia said that the wildfires did not play a factor in their decision to move the festival.

While Dry Diggings will be leaving El Dorado County, Garcia said they'll be starting a new effort with the "Reggae Campout." It's a two-day festival planned for March 25 and 26 at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

Dry Diggings will be held Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

