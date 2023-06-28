Fireworks show, freedom concert returns to El Dorado Hills for Fourth of July

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — El Dorado Hills is gearing up to host the 12th year of the award-winning July 3 Fireworks and Freedom Concert.
The event is taking place at El Dorado Hills Town Center on Monday from 6-11 p.m.
According to a news release, there will be plenty to eat and drink with Town Center's 25 eateries. Plus, food vendors will also be in attendance. Beer and wine will also be available.
This is a family fun event and guests of all ages are welcome to celebrate the day before Independence Day.
Here's everything El Dorado Hills Town Center has in store.
Fireworks Show
The evening will conclude with a brand new four-location firework display designed by Pyro Spectacular, which is choreographed to music.
The show starts at 9:30 p.m.
The four locations are:
- North side of the pond
- South side of the pond
- On top of Element 79 5th-car garage
- Regal Theater rooftop
Kids Zone
- Bounce houses
- Face painting
- Balloon artists
- DJ playing games
- Prizes
- Festival treats
Presales for Kids Zone are available at the California Welcome Center, located in Town Center. All proceeds will benefit Hands4Hope, a local youth-run nonprofit.
Concerts
- 8-11 p.m. - Apple Z concert in the Steven Young Amphitheater
- 6-9:30 p.m. - Funk Shui in the Theater Plaza
Parking
There are parking lots located next to the town center. Extra parking will be available at Hills Christian Church.
Do Not Bring
- Personal alcohol
- Tables
- Personal barbecues
- No blocking or roping off areas
Watch more from ABC10: Neil Nayyar to headline Elk Grove 4th of July firework celebration