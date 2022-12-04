Folsom to hold 54th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair | What to know

The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Historic District on Sutter Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom has several holiday traditions that happen all around town during this time of year. While some events are celebrating their first year, others are more historical and have been around a little longer.

Folsom's Historic District will celebrate the 54th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair this holiday season.

The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Folsom Historic District on Sutter Street.

The craft fair will have more than 200 artisan crafters, donation-based face painting, coffee and food vendors, strolling musicians and Historic District brick-and-mortar merchants and restaurateurs, according to Historic Folsom events page.

This seven-hour event will be the best place to find quality, unique handmade items for sale.

Parking is available at the Historic District parking garage at 905 Leidesdorff Street for $2. Event coordinators urge guests to consider Uber/Lyft or take the Light Rail to get to the district as parking spaces are limited and will fill up early.

The fair will happen rain or shine.

For more information about the 54th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair, click HERE.

In case you miss this one, the Folsom Historic District will also host a Spring Arts and Crafts Fair in April.

Watch more from ABC10: Meet the people making a difference volunteering for the Emergency Food Bank in Stockton