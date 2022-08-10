Halloween events in Folsom | Need to Know

Calling all ghosts, goblins, and witches…here are Folsom Halloween events you can look forward to in the coming weeks.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Trick or Treat? City of Folsom is hosting Halloween events throughout the city that is sure to be a treat for the whole family.

Here are four events that you can add to your spook season festivities:

The Stranger Than Fiction Lives of Classic Horror Novel Authors

Attention all horror story fans this Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room at Folsom Public Library, enjoy a literary presentation about classic Horror authors. “Mary Shelley, Edgar Allan Poe, and H.P. Lovecraft were not only the creators of some of the most famous horror stories ever, they were eccentric, scandalous, and lived very complicated lives,” said Folsom Public Library.

What led to Frankenstein? Why Poe kept writing about pale women with bloody faces? Why did H.P. Lovecraft hate dogs? What did Shelley think of Lord Byron? What did Poe die of? And was Lovecraft actually a vampire? Folsom Public Library says these questions and all the gossip surrounding them will be discussed at this horror-filled presentation.

This adult presentation is by writer, speaker, and book blogger, Carrie Sessarego.

Halloween Spooktacular

Ever hear about a floating pumpkin patch? Take part in this not-too-scary family fun on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This is a free event located at Steve Miklos Aquatic Center on 1200 Riley St.

Guests are encouraged to wear their costumes or bring a bathing suit and towel. Kids…and adults can gather Halloween goodies at the trunk-or-treat area and take part in other fun hands-on activities while enjoying a floating pumpkin patch!

Wild Howl-O-Ween at the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary

Calling all lions, tigers, bears and goblins, the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary is hosting their 2nd annual Wild Howl-O-Ween. The event will take place Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m.- 2 p.m.

At this family-friendly event, guests can participate in an animal-themed scavenger hunt in which clues will lead you to a different animal and a booth to collect a treat! There is a chance to win prizes upon completion of the scavenger hunt.

Costumes are encouraged.

You can purchase tickets online or at the gate. Regular admission fees apply: $7/person and under 2 years free.

Trick or Treat with Folsom Police and Fire Departments

Join Folsom’s first responders for a Public Safety Trunk-or-Treat event on Sat. Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All ghosts, goblins, princesses are welcomed to participate in the trick-or-treat fun. Guests will also be able to check out police and fire vehicles and equipment, SWAT equipment and meet K9 officers, all while feeling safe!

The event is free and will be held in the parking lot at the Folsom Police Department, 46 Natoma Street.

