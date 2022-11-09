Folsom Ice Rink returns with new location for 2022 season

The Historic Folsom Ice Rink is returning for another year. Here's everything you need to know.

FOLSOM, Calif. — ‘Tis the season to celebrate with family and friends in the Folsom Historic District as the 2022 ice skating season is about to get underway.

The Historic Folsom Ice Rink is returning for another year, and it opens Friday at 10 a.m. through Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Jan. 16.

In past years, the Folsom Ice Rink has been around the turntable in the Historic District Plaza, but this year, it will be at a brand new location just below the turntable. The ice rink is located at 825 Leidesdorff Street, adjacent to the Historic District Plaza.

“We are making further upgrades to our ice rink and we will return to the circle around the turntable next year,” according to Folsom Ice Rink’s website. “We’re excited about the change, which brings with it an entirely new management team (new bright, shiny faces), new ice-making system (better ice quality) and a whole host of new features (fire pits, updated skates, theme nights, and several $10 Tuesdays).”

Guests can also reserve fireside seating to warm up during the 90-minute skating sessions. A s’mores kit is also available to add on for purchase.

Tickets will be available for purchase online to secure your preferred date and time: General admission is $18 plus processing fee. Children's admission ( 4-10 years old) is $14 plus processing fee.

The ticket booth at the location will be cashless and only accept credit cards.

Folsom Ice Rink also offers a skate assist rental, season passes, and a learn to skate class.

Folsom Ice Rink officials say sessions sell out and urge guests to check their website first to see how many tickets are left.

For more information and how to purchase tickets visit: https://www.folsomicerink.com/