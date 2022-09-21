Folsom Renaissance Faire to celebrate 30th anniversary | Need to Know

Folsom City Lions Park is preparing for a fun-filled weekend as it hosts the Folsom Renaissance Faire.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Renaissance Faire is back for another year celebrating its 30th anniversary. The Elizabethan Age will be celebrated this year as guests of all ages will experience a variety of entertainment.

The “Ren Faire” will be at Folsom City Lions Park with thousands expected to turn out for another year of a whimsical fun weekend.

The event will take place this Saturday 10 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Organizers encourage guests to come in costumes from all genres, all time periods and all countries.

A fan-favorite, real jousting tournament will take place both days of the faire featuring full armored knights battling on horseback charging towards one another at more than 30 miles per hour.

At the end of the battle, a champion will be crowned.

Guests can also enjoy close to 80 merchants, about 100 arts and crafts shops, 10 various food booths and 4 stages of non-stop entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite.

Tickets will also be sold at the gate and are single day admission.

$16 – Adult admission

$11 – Seniors, military members and teens (13-17) admission

$12 – Children’s admission (6-12) under 6 Free

There will also be a $5 parking fee on site. Pets and emotional support animals are not allowed at the event.

For more information about the Folsom Renaissance Faire and International Jousting Tournament, head over to their website: https://www.folsomfaire.com/home

