Gilroy Garlic Festival returning for 1st time since 2019 mass shooting

While the return is anticipated, some plans are still awaiting approval by the county health department.

GILROY, Calif. — The Gilroy Garlic Festival is preparing to return for the first time since 2019.

The festival is known to bring in people from the Bay Area, Sacramento region and Central Valley.

While plans were being made for a return in 2020, the festival's comeback was derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, the festival is splitting it's run from July 23 to 25 and July 30 to Aug. 1. Looking toward the summer, the festival is highlighting a drive-thru Gourmet Alley, farm-to-table dinner at Fortino's Winery and Golf for a Cause at the Garlic Festival Golf Classic.

Additional details for menus and drive-thru times are expected to be released soon.

The festival is currently working with the Santa Clara County Health Department to get approval for some features like the drive-thru. The festival is hoping to get the approvals they need by July.

2021 would mark the first return of the festival since the 2019 mass shooting when three people were killed and many others were injured.

