Golden Harvest Festival and Parade debuts in Sacramento this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unity, harmony and peace are the themes of Sacramento’s first-ever Golden Harvest Parade and Festival this weekend.

The event combines cultures from all over the world in a vibrant mix of music, dance and food.

“We want people to understand each other… so we can compromise and make a peaceful society," said Wei Zhang, Golden Harvest Festival and Parade Chair.

That's the goal of this weekend's inaugural festival. 20 groups — including a lion dance, drumline and martial arts — from different cities and neighborhoods in our region will participate in the event.

"We want to build up a platform to unite all the ethnic groups,” said Zhang.

After two years of COVID, organizers say there's an eager appetite to see live events again.

"People need a chance to release and enjoy themselves,” said Zhang. “Understand each other, help each other and support each other and build a beautiful Sacramento."

Here's some of what to expect tomorrow: a Chinese traditional dance and Brazilian group, over 50 vendors for the festival and plenty of different foods.

There also will be a children's art contest all with the theme of unity, harmony and peace.

The Golden Harvest Parade is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Capital Mall. The festival is at the State Historic Park in Old Sacramento from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

