Safe trick-or-treat: 2020 Halloween events in Sacramento, Stockton area

Family-friendly alternatives to trick-or-treating are not too far away.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County may have put out guidelines for trick-or-treating with modifications amid the coronavirus pandemic, but some parents may not want the hassle this year.

Still, Halloween is not canceled! In fact, your costume better be ready to wear.

Celebrating at home is always an option, but even before the pandemic, parents were looking for ways to celebrate this spooky time of year in a new way. Even as business leaders try to turn Sacramento 'orange' by moving the county into a less restrictive tier in time for Oct. 31, there are lots of events going on in the Sacramento and Stockton regions.

These events, which include candy giveaways and trunk or treats, offer safe alternatives to the typical door-to-door candy crusade you may be used to.

We’ve set a goal of turning SacCounty Orange by Halloween! What's that mean? We’re trying to lower our positivity rate & the number of daily cases so we can move into a less restrictive tier! We're currently in the Red Tier & need your help to keep improving! #TurnSacCountyOrange pic.twitter.com/FQhDd35EK2 — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) September 30, 2020

Here are fun Halloween events for families in the Sacramento and Stockton area:

Sacramento area events:

Halloween Fun at Fairytale Town

Where: Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento

When: Friday, Oct. 23, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Downtown Roseville Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat

Where: Vernon Street, Roseville

When: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat: Sunrise Mall Parking Lot

Where: Sunrise Mall, 6041 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights

When: Friday, October 30, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at the Moose

Where: Loyal Order of Moose, 506 Lincoln Street, Roseville

When: Saturday, October 24, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Fright Fest! Southside Clubhouse

Where: 2051 6th Street, Sacramento

When: Saturday, October 10, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Halloween Treat Ride

Where: RC Willey parking lot beside Sportsmen’s Warehouse, 6636 Lonetree Blvd., Rocklin

When: Saturday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Fall Fest: Cider, Chili, Caramel Apples and Pumpkin Carving at the Cidery

Where: Common Cider Co., 12852 Earhart Avenue #106, Auburn

When: Sat, October 17, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Movies Under the Stars: Hocus Pocus

Where: Ali Youssefi Square, 701 K Street, Sacramento

When: Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m. to Friday, Oct. 30 at 9:00 p.m.

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

Where: Gibson Ranch Regional Park, 8556 Gibson Ranch Park Road, Elverta

When: Friday, October 30, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Halloween Treat Harvest - Pick Your Own Candy

Where: Mad Mandarins, 2051 Sisley Road, Penryn

When: Saturday, October 31, Multiple times

YACM Student Fall Garden Concert with TNT

Where: Young Artists Conservatory of Music, 500 Davis Street, Vacaville

When: Sunday, October 18, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Stockton area events

Stockton Witches Ride

Where: Multiple locations

When: Sunday, October 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Glow Hunt

Where: Greater Christ Temple - Rear Parking Lot, 8800 Thornton Road, Stockton

When: Saturday, October 31, 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Lucero Organic Farms' Harvest Festival

Where: Lucero Organic Farms, 12561 Hauschildt Rd., Galt

When: Saturday, October 17, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

5th Annual Halloween Town Event

Where: Shops at Northgate Village, 1005 East Pescadero Avenue, #STE 101, Tracy

When: Saturday, October 10, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Farm Tours at Spenker Family Farm

Where: Spenker Winery, 17291 Devries Road, Lodi

When: Multiple dates and times

Trunk or Treat at Campos Family Vineyards

Where: Campos Family Vineyards, 3501 Byer Road, Byron

When: Wednesday, October 28, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This list is ongoing and will be added to continually. If you know of a Halloween event that you would like the add to this list, please email ssolomon@abc10.com.