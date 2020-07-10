Safe trick-or-treat: 2020 Halloween events in Sacramento, Stockton area

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County may have put out guidelines for trick-or-treating with modifications amid the coronavirus pandemic, but some parents may not want the hassle this year.
Still, Halloween is not canceled! In fact, your costume better be ready to wear.
Celebrating at home is always an option, but even before the pandemic, parents were looking for ways to celebrate this spooky time of year in a new way. Even as business leaders try to turn Sacramento 'orange' by moving the county into a less restrictive tier in time for Oct. 31, there are lots of events going on in the Sacramento and Stockton regions.
These events, which include candy giveaways and trunk or treats, offer safe alternatives to the typical door-to-door candy crusade you may be used to.
Here are fun Halloween events for families in the Sacramento and Stockton area:
Sacramento area events:
Halloween Fun at Fairytale Town
Where: Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento
When: Friday, Oct. 23, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Downtown Roseville Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat
Where: Vernon Street, Roseville
When: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Trunk or Treat: Sunrise Mall Parking Lot
Where: Sunrise Mall, 6041 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights
When: Friday, October 30, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Trunk or Treat at the Moose
Where: Loyal Order of Moose, 506 Lincoln Street, Roseville
When: Saturday, October 24, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Fright Fest! Southside Clubhouse
Where: 2051 6th Street, Sacramento
When: Saturday, October 10, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Halloween Treat Ride
Where: RC Willey parking lot beside Sportsmen’s Warehouse, 6636 Lonetree Blvd., Rocklin
When: Saturday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Fall Fest: Cider, Chili, Caramel Apples and Pumpkin Carving at the Cidery
Where: Common Cider Co., 12852 Earhart Avenue #106, Auburn
When: Sat, October 17, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Movies Under the Stars: Hocus Pocus
Where: Ali Youssefi Square, 701 K Street, Sacramento
When: Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m. to Friday, Oct. 30 at 9:00 p.m.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat
Where: Gibson Ranch Regional Park, 8556 Gibson Ranch Park Road, Elverta
When: Friday, October 30, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Halloween Treat Harvest - Pick Your Own Candy
Where: Mad Mandarins, 2051 Sisley Road, Penryn
When: Saturday, October 31, Multiple times
YACM Student Fall Garden Concert with TNT
Where: Young Artists Conservatory of Music, 500 Davis Street, Vacaville
When: Sunday, October 18, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Stockton area events
Stockton Witches Ride
Where: Multiple locations
When: Sunday, October 25 at 5:00 p.m.
Glow Hunt
Where: Greater Christ Temple - Rear Parking Lot, 8800 Thornton Road, Stockton
When: Saturday, October 31, 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Lucero Organic Farms' Harvest Festival
Where: Lucero Organic Farms, 12561 Hauschildt Rd., Galt
When: Saturday, October 17, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
5th Annual Halloween Town Event
Where: Shops at Northgate Village, 1005 East Pescadero Avenue, #STE 101, Tracy
When: Saturday, October 10, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Farm Tours at Spenker Family Farm
Where: Spenker Winery, 17291 Devries Road, Lodi
When: Multiple dates and times
Trunk or Treat at Campos Family Vineyards
Where: Campos Family Vineyards, 3501 Byer Road, Byron
When: Wednesday, October 28, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This list is ongoing and will be added to continually. If you know of a Halloween event that you would like the add to this list, please email ssolomon@abc10.com.
WATCH NEXT: How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?