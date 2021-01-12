'Christmas magic' returns for Holidays in Historic Folsom | Need to Know

"Holidays in Historic Folsom" kicks off Dec. 3

FOLSOM, Calif. — Holidays in Historic Folsom is ready to make its comeback Friday to bring in the holiday season.

Holidays in Historic Folsom's community festivities kick off on Dec. 3. Plans include a Christmas Tree Lighting, horse and carriage rides, Santa visits, ice skating, and a Christmas Arts and Craft Fair. The tree lighting kicks off Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m.

Santa is scheduled to make an appearance on the following Fridays and Saturdays: Dec. 3, 4, 10,11,17 and 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Santa can be found in the district, his sleigh parked just off the intersection of Decatur and Sutter St, according to Historic Folsom.

Free carriage rides, will also be made available, beginning at Decatur and Sutter St.

The annual Christmas Arts and Craft Fair will also be returning to Historic Folsom after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 53rd Christmas Arts and Craft Fair will be held on Dec. 5 from 9 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. rain or shine. According to Historic Folsom, the fair will have over 200 artisan crafters, strolling musicians, and free face painting.

