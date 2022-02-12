Holiday events happening in the greater Sacramento region this weekend

Need to release your inner child or get in the holiday mood? Why not attend a parade, a light show or other festivities? We've got you covered.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first weekend of December is here and you shouldn’t let the wintery weather or storms scare you off! Dozens of holiday events are being held this weekend, from tree lightings and parades to decked out boats and a cereal cafe, there’s a little something for everyone.

Saturday night, thousands of people and dozens of families will gather for the 41st annual Lynne Hahn Memorial Lighted Boat Parade in Stockton from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event will start and finish at Weber Point at the downtown waterfront.

John Tulich, who spent his Friday helping friends decorate their boat, plans to be on the water Saturday night where he says he will have the best view.

"It's great seeing the little kids and stuff like that as we circle around, especially downtown in the basin down there,” said Tulich. “They're all excited and the boats get nice and close, they blow the horns for them and make little circles for them."

Lodi is also hosting its Festival of Trees parade starting Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and ending Sunday evening.

The event will feature crafts, entertainment, food and beautifully decorated Christmas trees. Attendees should also expect performances by local artists and many shop stalls!

"That's the part I really like. Seeing these kids smile. It makes their day, for some kids it makes their year, and parents are out here too,” said parade coordinator Roger Hahn. “It's just a fun event, it's great for the community and it brings people together.”

Nevada City is also joining in on holiday celebrations starting Sunday with their Victorian Christmas event. It happens Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons throughout December.

Modesto’s Rockin’ Holidays kicks off this weekend with a tree lighting and retro garland in a winter wonderland.

Elk Grove’s Illumination Holiday Festival is held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 8230 Civic Center Drive. Attendees can shop at the vendor village, skate on the ice rink, enjoy the holiday bounce houses, play games at holiday carnival booths and even meet Santa.

If you’re feeling like a kid again this holiday season, why don’t you stop at Ceralism’s grand opening Pajama Bash on K St.?

"Saturday mornings were an event. it was something to look forward to, you didn't wake your mom up, you went and got your bowl of cereal and you watched cartoons," said owner Laterica Reddix-Espinoza.

The cereal bar and café has more than 75 cereals and 50 toppings. Wear your pajamas and enjoy the sweets from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday in Old Sacramento.

