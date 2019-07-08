GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — The Nevada County Fair is returning this year from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11. Here is what you need to know about what is going to be at this year's fair.

What is going on:

Adult food eating contest

Square dancing

Carnival rides

Magic show

Concerts

For a list of the carnival rides, click here, and for a list of daily activities, click here as well.

When is it:

The fair operates from 10 a.m to 11 p.m. and the carnival is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

How much does it cost:

General Admission Adult—$9

Senior (65+)—$7

Children (6-12)—$5

Children (5 and under)—Free

Three Dollar Thursday (valid for Thursday only)—$3

Carnival Ride Wristband—$30

Daily Parking—$6

Event Parking Pass—$25

How to save money:

Aug. 7 — Free admission for Nevada County Honor Roll students until 5 p.m. (by invitation only from the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools)

Aug. 8 — $3 admission all day for adults and children (free for children 5 and under). Free admission for those who are disabled (and a chaperone for those who require assistance) until 5 p.m.

Aug. 9 — One free carnival ride coupon and a free souvenir for first 500 attendees

Aug. 10 — Free admission for active and retired military until 5 p.m. (does not include family)

Aug. 11 — Ages 12 and under get into the fair for free

Where is it:

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is located at 11228 McCourtney Road

Grass Valley, Calif. 95949.

The Gold Country Stage is scheduled to have free Grass Valley shuttle to and from the Nevada County Fair. The shuttle picks people up from Church and Neal Streets. The first pick up is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. on the remaining fair days.

The bus runs every 30 minutes. The last departure from the fair is at 11 p.m.

