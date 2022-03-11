Ice rink in Downtown Sacramento kicking off with $2 opening day

Downtown Sacramento is getting ready for the winter holidays

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Downtown Sacramento is reining in the winter weather as the ice rink prepares for its opening day.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink reopens for the season on Nov. 9 with a $2 charge for admission on opening day. Regular admission usually costs $15 with the cost dropping to $8 for children six and under.

As the weather cools down, downtown Sacramento is ready to help jumpstart the dive into the winter holidays.

For anyone whose holidays begins with a trip to the ice rink, here's what to know.

When and Where is it?

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is located at Ali Youssefi Square at 7th and K Streets. Opening day kicks off on Nov. 9, but the it's expected to run through January 16. It'll be closed on Monday, with the exception of holidays.

Hours :

Tuesday- Thursday: 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 10 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Holiday hours :

Veterans Day 10 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Nov. 20 – Nov. 27 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Day 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 26 – Jan. 8 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

How Much is it?

Heading to the ice rink will cost you at least $15 for regular admission and $8 for children six and under. The cost includes skate rentals.

There are some days where you can get in cheaper though. Opening day, as previously mentioned, will only charge people $2 to get in.

Beyond opening day, there's still some discounts available to have some fun at the ice rink for a little less money. View the list below for the deals.

$5 off with Western Health Advantage card

$5 off with same-day receipt from a DOCO business

$2 off with same-day SacRT ticket or pass

FREE for Veterans and Active Duty with Military ID

FREE for Sacramento Kings Kids Club All-Star Members

Tickets are available upon arrival at the entrance to the rink, but some reservations can be made in advance.

Maps

View the Google Map below for a visual on where to find the ice rink.

For a traffic map, view the Waze map below.

WATCH ALSO:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9