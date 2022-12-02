x
Breaking News
List: The local Christmas parades and events coming to Northern California

Cities across Northern California are celebrating the holiday season with Christmas parades, tree lightings and many more events to fill the air with holiday cheer.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Holiday cheer is sweeping through Northern California. Cities from Sacramento to Tracy and many more are celebrating the holiday season with family fun parades, festivals and events.

The following cities will be holding a Christmas parade and/or tree lighting and festivals you don't want to miss:

Sacramento County Holiday Parades and Events

Credit: Sacramento Santa Parade

Sacramento Santa Parade

December 10 at 10 a.m.

1315 10th Street Sacramento, CA 95814

For more information, click HERE

Elk Grove Illumination Holiday Festival

December 3 at 3 p.m.

8230 Civic Center Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95757

For more information, click HERE

Citrus Heights Tree Lighting

December 6 at 6 p.m.

6360 Fountain Square Drive Citrus Heights, CA 95621

For more information, click HERE

Folsom Christmas Tree Lighting

December 2 at 5 p.m.

905 Leidesdorff Street Folsom, CA 95630

For more information, click HERE

Historic Folsom 54th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair

December 4 at 9 a.m.

905 Leidesdorff Street Folsom, CA 95630

For more information, click HERE

Galt Lighting of the Night Parade

December 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Civic Drive, Galt, CA 95632

For more information, click HERE

Rancho Cordova Christmas Tree Lighting

November 27 at 4 p.m.

3141 Bridgeway Drive Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

For more information, click HERE

Rio Linda Elverta Christmas Light Parade

December 10 at 6 p.m.

West 2nd street, Rio Linda, CA 95673

For more information, click HERE

Placer County Holiday Parades and Events 

Credit: Courtesy: Go Downtown Roseville
The Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade travels through downtown Roseville.

Roseville Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade

November 19 at 9 a.m.

311 Vernon Street, Roseville, CA 95678

For more information, click HERE

Auburn Festival of Lights Parade

December 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Avenue and Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603

For more information, click HERE

Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade

December 3 at 4:30 p.m.

640 5th Street Lincoln, CA 95648

For more information, click HERE

San Joaquin Holiday Parades and Events

Credit: Luca, Giacomo
The 37th annual lighted boat parade runs through Stockton. (Photo by Rob Asher/ABC 10 News)

Stockton Holiday Parade

December 3 at 3 p.m.

221 N Center Street, Stockton, CA 95202

For more information, click HERE

Stockton Annual Lighted Boat Parade

December 3 at 5 p.m.

221 N Center Street, Stockton, CA 95202

For more information, click HERE

City of Lathrop Annual Christmas Parade

December 10 at 11 a.m.

5th and J Street, Lathrop, CA 95330

For more information, click HERE

Lodi Parade of Lights

December 1 at 6:17 p.m.

South School Street & West Pine Street Lodi, California 95240

For more information, click HERE

Manteca Christmas Light Parade

December 10 at 5 p.m.

Yosemite Avenue Manteca, CA 95336

For more information, click HERE

Tracy Holiday Light Parade and Tree Lighting

December 3 at 6 p.m.

Central Avenue, 10th Street and Front Street Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376

For more information, click HERE

Stanislaus County Holiday Parades and Events

Modesto Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade

December 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Modesto, CA 95353

For more information, click HERE

Oakdale Christmas Parade

December 3 at 5 p.m.

South Oak and Poplar Street, Oakdale, CA 95361

For more information, click HERE

Turlock Downtown Christmas Parade

December 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Main Street and Canal Drive, Turlock, CA 95380

For more information, click HERE

Yolo County Holiday Parades and Events

Davis Holiday Candlelight Parade & Tree Lighting

December 1 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Davis

For more information, click HERE

Winters Tractor Parade

December 3 at 6 p.m.

Main Street, Winters, CA 95694

For more information, click HERE

Woodland Holiday Parade

December 10 at 3 p.m.

Main Street Woodland, CA 95695

For more information, click HERE

Solano County Holiday Parades and Events

Fairfield Tree Lighting

December 2 at 6 p.m.

Texas Street, Fairfield, CA 94533

For more information, click HERE

Suisun City Christmas on the Waterfront, Lighted Boat Parade and Fireworks

December 3 at 2 p.m.

Harbor Plaza, Suisun City, CA 94585

For more information, click HERE

Vacaville Holiday Craft Fair and Pictures with Santa

December 17 at 9 a.m.

6261 Vanden Road Vacaville, CA 95687

For more information, click HERE

Vallejo Mad Hatter Holiday Festival and Parade

December 3 at 2 p.m. Parade starts at 4:30 p.m.

Parade starts at Georgia Street and Sonoma Boulevard, Vallejo CA 94590

For more information, click HERE

