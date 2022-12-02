List: The local Christmas parades and events coming to Northern California

CALIFORNIA, USA — Holiday cheer is sweeping through Northern California. Cities from Sacramento to Tracy and many more are celebrating the holiday season with family fun parades, festivals and events.
The following cities will be holding a Christmas parade and/or tree lighting and festivals you don’t want to miss: .
Sacramento County Holiday Parades and Events
Sacramento Santa Parade
December 10 at 10 a.m.
1315 10th Street Sacramento, CA 95814
Elk Grove Illumination Holiday Festival
December 3 at 3 p.m.
8230 Civic Center Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95757
Citrus Heights Tree Lighting
December 6 at 6 p.m.
6360 Fountain Square Drive Citrus Heights, CA 95621
Folsom Christmas Tree Lighting
December 2 at 5 p.m.
905 Leidesdorff Street Folsom, CA 95630
Historic Folsom 54th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair
December 4 at 9 a.m.
905 Leidesdorff Street Folsom, CA 95630
Galt Lighting of the Night Parade
December 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Civic Drive, Galt, CA 95632
Rancho Cordova Christmas Tree Lighting
November 27 at 4 p.m.
3141 Bridgeway Drive Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Rio Linda Elverta Christmas Light Parade
December 10 at 6 p.m.
West 2nd street, Rio Linda, CA 95673
Placer County Holiday Parades and Events
Roseville Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade
November 19 at 9 a.m.
311 Vernon Street, Roseville, CA 95678
Auburn Festival of Lights Parade
December 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Cherry Avenue and Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603
Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade
December 3 at 4:30 p.m.
640 5th Street Lincoln, CA 95648
San Joaquin Holiday Parades and Events
Stockton Holiday Parade
December 3 at 3 p.m.
221 N Center Street, Stockton, CA 95202
Stockton Annual Lighted Boat Parade
December 3 at 5 p.m.
221 N Center Street, Stockton, CA 95202
City of Lathrop Annual Christmas Parade
December 10 at 11 a.m.
5th and J Street, Lathrop, CA 95330
Lodi Parade of Lights
December 1 at 6:17 p.m.
South School Street & West Pine Street Lodi, California 95240
Manteca Christmas Light Parade
December 10 at 5 p.m.
Yosemite Avenue Manteca, CA 95336
Tracy Holiday Light Parade and Tree Lighting
December 3 at 6 p.m.
Central Avenue, 10th Street and Front Street Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376
Stanislaus County Holiday Parades and Events
Modesto Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade
December 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Downtown Modesto, CA 95353
Oakdale Christmas Parade
December 3 at 5 p.m.
South Oak and Poplar Street, Oakdale, CA 95361
Turlock Downtown Christmas Parade
December 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Main Street and Canal Drive, Turlock, CA 95380
Yolo County Holiday Parades and Events
Davis Holiday Candlelight Parade & Tree Lighting
December 1 at 6 p.m.
Downtown Davis
Winters Tractor Parade
December 3 at 6 p.m.
Main Street, Winters, CA 95694
Woodland Holiday Parade
December 10 at 3 p.m.
Main Street Woodland, CA 95695
Solano County Holiday Parades and Events
Fairfield Tree Lighting
December 2 at 6 p.m.
Texas Street, Fairfield, CA 94533
Suisun City Christmas on the Waterfront, Lighted Boat Parade and Fireworks
December 3 at 2 p.m.
Harbor Plaza, Suisun City, CA 94585
Vacaville Holiday Craft Fair and Pictures with Santa
December 17 at 9 a.m.
6261 Vanden Road Vacaville, CA 95687
Vallejo Mad Hatter Holiday Festival and Parade
December 3 at 2 p.m. Parade starts at 4:30 p.m.
Parade starts at Georgia Street and Sonoma Boulevard, Vallejo CA 94590
Watch more from ABC10: $2 admission | Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink opens for 30th annual season
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read