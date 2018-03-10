The 2018 Big Fresno Fair is returning for another year on Oct. 3! Here's everything you need to know about the fair this fall, which concludes on Oct. 14.

Hours

Box Office Hours Pre-Fair:

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday - Friday

Box Office Hours During Fair:

9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Daily

Gates Open:

11:00 a.m., Monday - Friday

10:00 a.m., Saturday - Sunday

Gates Close:

11:00 p.m., Sunday - Thursday

Midnight, Friday - Saturday

Carnival Hours:

3:00 p.m. - Close, Monday - Friday

10:00 a.m. - Close, Saturday - Sunday

Kiddie Carnival Hours:

Noon - Close, Monday - Friday

10:00 a.m. - Close, Saturday - Sunday

Admission Prices:

Adults: $12.00

Children 6-12: $8.00

Children 5 and under: FREE

Seniors 62 and over: $8.00

Military: $8.00

Directions:

From The South:

Take 99 North to Highway 180 East. Take the Cedar Avenue Exit and proceed south on Cedar. Turn left on Kings Canyon and head east. The Fairgrounds will be ahead on your right-hand side.

Take Highway 41 North to Highway 180 East. Take the Cedar Avenue Exit and proceed south on Cedar. Turn left on Kings Canyon and head east. The Fairgrounds will be ahead on your right-hand side.

From The North:

Take Highway 99 South to Highway 180 East. Take the Cedar Avenue Exit and proceed south on Cedar. Turn left on Kings Canyon and head east. The Fairgrounds will be ahead on your right-hand side.

Take Highway 41 South to Highway 180 East. Take the Cedar Avenue Exit and proceed south on Cedar. Turn left on Kings Canyon and head east. The Fairgrounds will be ahead on your right-hand side.

From The West:

Take Ventura and head east. As you cross Cedar, Ventura becomes Kings Canyon. The Fairgrounds will be on your right-hand side.

From The East:

Take Kings Canyon and head west. After passing Maple, the Fairgrounds will be on your left-hand side.

Calendar of Events:

The calendar for the Big Fresno Fair is full of events throughout each day, such as Scarecrow judging and game shows! Click here for the full calendar.

What's New:

There are plenty of new attractions at the fair this year, including entertainment highlights and vendors! Click here for the full list.

