Nevada City's Victorian Christmas is back after last year's pandemic closures

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Victorian Christmas in downtown Nevada City is back after being cancelled last year due to pandemic guidelines.

The market is on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stuart Baker, executive director for the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, said he's excited for people to see a new miniature Dickens village with lights and moving parts.

The chamber of commerce was gifted an extensive collection of Dickens Village town models that will be displayed in the Alpha building on Broad Street.

Throughout the market, people can expect holiday activities for all ages, various vendors, live entertainment such as Victorian singers, bagpipers, brass bands and more.

Baker said there are a lot of new vendors this year and that Victorian Christmas is a great place to shop for gifts, especially with supply chain issues.

"So you can buy local handmade clothing, candles — just you know, all of the things that are around locally," Baker said. "And then the shops are all open and they have a wonderful selection of goods from all over the world."

Baker said the market is a great way to support local businesses and the community.

"We're all about shopping locally, and you can see now the benefits of it because you're getting things that don't have to rely on the supply chain," Baker said.

Baker said the hidden gems at the market are the spontaneous moments that come unexpectedly.

"I just like the randomness of suddenly you come across some beautiful carolers that are just singing on the street corner that I wasn't expecting to see because a lot of people spontaneously come and they do caroling," Baker said.

He said he doesn't want to give too much away, but the market will be full of special surprises and plenty of holiday day cheer to go around.

Many people, including the merchants and vendors, will be dressed in Victorian attire.

Baker said he even bought a top hat for the event and that local stores will be selling Victorian clothing so people can buy it when they visit.

Victorian clothing isn't required, but anyone interested in Victorian clothing tips can click HERE.

Find more information about parking at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce website.