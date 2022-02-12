'I wanted to find new ways to spread Christmas cheer': Folsom native introduces Thurman Christmas Experience

Tyler Pepper is the mastermind behind the massive holiday display in Folsom.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Hundreds are gearing up to visit Thurman Way in Folsom this holiday season to see a Christmas display like no other.

The Thurman Christmas Experience is a holiday light and Christmas display bringing joy to all kids and adults.

At just 21-years-old, Tyler Pepper is the mastermind behind the massive holiday display in Folsom. Pepper started the idea in 2020 to keep things merry and bright in his neighborhood.

“The idea came about a few years back. I wanted to find new ways to spread Christmas cheer and so in 2020 I put Santa, a sleigh, and a reindeer on top of my car,” said Pepper. “In 2021, I hung market lights across my street all the way down (between about 20 houses) and it also included a photo spot on my driveway with reindeer, Santa, snowmen, elves, Christmas trees and more!"

This year, the Folsom native added ski lifts, two snow machines, a video display showing Charlie Brown, and other new features to make the experience even more magical for all.

Pepper told ABC10 he started putting up lights across the street as soon as Labor Day, with Christmas decorations going up on Oct. 28.

“I’m honored to be a part of some family’s traditions and can’t wait to provide a magical experience for years to come. Snow at a holiday display just seems to elevate it just that much more,” said Pepper.

This experience is also a fundraiser for Folsom’s Hope, an organization dedicated to providing programming within the public schools in Folsom with the greatest need -- primarily lunch-buddy mentoring and after-school programming for at-risk youth.

“We are so thankful for Tyler’s support of us and could not do what we do without the financial support of donors like Tyler,” said Salwa Kasabian, executive director of Folsom’s Hope. “In addition, his efforts help to get the word out about our nonprofit - who we are and why we do what we do.”

The next Thurman Christmas Experience is scheduled to take place Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Thurman Way home in Folsom.

