Oktoberfest at home | Celebrate with beers and brats in Sacramento area

Get out your lederhosen! It's 2020 Oktoberfest time, and we're celebrating virtually.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The beauty of Oktoberfest is that can be celebrated at home with as much enthusiasm as you would at your local biergarten.

While the official 2020 Oktoberfest in Munich is cancelled due to the coronavirus—and many other local celebrations are postponed or cancelled as well—don't put away the lederhosen or stash the stein just yet.

Celebrating Oktoberfest at home could be as simple as supporting your local brewery by buying a six pack. Some breweries and brewpubs may be open with outdoor seating as well. Or, you can take it one step further and sign up for a virtual Oktoberfest event.

Here are five Oktoberfest events that can help you celebrate at home:

Biergarten is hosting an online event and offering a COVID Party Kit for Oktoberfest, which they will celebrate on Saturday, Sept. 26. The kit has a 5 liter HB Oktoberfest mini keg, 3 bottles of Underberg, 2 par-baked pretzels (to finish baking at home), 2 German-style Oktoberfest liter glasses, 2 Oktoberfest flags, and a "Samuel Adams Oktoberfest Surprise."

Cost: COVID Party Kits are $60 each.

This year, Ease Brewing Company is gearing this year's event towards take-away. You can pre-order a German fare meal-kit and a German 4-pack of beer for pick-up on Oct. 4. The meal-kit includes bratwurst, herbed spaetzle, braised red cabbage and apples, and house mustard. An Oktoberfest-themed bandana is included with both items available for purchase.

Cost: Oktoberfest meal kit + beer is $40. A 4-pack of beer only is $20.

From the creative minds behind the Sacramento Beer Festival going virtual in 2020, Rock Star Beer is now hosting a digital Oktoberfest on Oct. 10. In addition to a virtual live celebration, Rock Star Beer will ship a package containing 10 full beers, an extra-large soft pretzel and a collectible beer stein. Expect all new beers that were not seen at other festivals, including Oktoberfest, Pumpkin, and other fall styles.

Cost: Oktoberfest boxes are $48 each to be shipped to your door, $39 to pick-up in Downtown San Diego.

For more than 25 years, the Davis community has come together for an annual Oktoberfest celebration, so the coronavirus pandemic won't dampen the festivities this year. On Oct. 3, people can drive-by Sudwerks for a pick-up barbecue dinner and beer to enjoy at home. If you do not feel comfortable picking up your dinner, a Happy & Healthy Rotarian can arrange a contact-free delivery for a small donation to the cause. Food options include sausage, vegan bratwurst and fruit cobbler.

Cost: Dinner meals are $30 each. Two-person cobbler is $15. 6-pack of Sudwerks beer is $10.

If you are more in the mood to move, check out this virtual 5K run/walk. Participants will receive a beer stein finisher medal that doubles as a flip-top bottle opener, a finisher bib and an optional finisher t-shirt. The great thing about this event is that while race packets start shipping out Oct. 1, you can run or walk the race whenever and from wherever you want. Don't forget to keep some beer in the fridge to celebrate at home after the race!

Cost: Registration inside the U.S. is $27. Registrants from outside of the U.S. pay $37. A finisher's shirt costs an extra $20.