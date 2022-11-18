Sacramento Philharmonic Opera highlights importance of centuries-old music

The show, Mozart's Magnificent Mass, starts at 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. pre-concert lecture to teach attendees more about the music and those performing it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The power of the human voice is in the spotlight this weekend at the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center. The Sacramento Philharmonic Opera is performing a huge Mozart masterpiece, bringing hundreds of singers and musicians together.

Richard Ollarsaba, a bass soloist for the opera, explains why this centuries-old piece of music still has meaning today.

"In our day of very quick social media things that are like in a second you can swipe left, right, anything — the relevance with something like the mozart mass is that it requires time,” said Ollarsaba. “That's what music is. It is art within a time span and allowing the experience to really just happen for you."

Ollarsaba will be singing, mainly in Latin, but attendees do not need to know the ancient language to understand the power of the human voice.

"Singing and the human voice is visceral, you have a visceral reaction. We can't help but respond to the human voice because that's the way we communicate, it's the way we are attuned to hearing each other as humans," said Ollarsaba.

He suggests people interested in attending come with an open mind to experience why “this is a piece that has stood the test of time."

“Despite your beliefs, your politics, your own past… we're able to really just commune together in a way that really only music can provide,” said Ollarsaba.

The show, Mozart's Magnificent Mass, starts at 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. pre-concert lecture to teach attendees more about the music and those performing it with the conductor, Ari Pelto.

