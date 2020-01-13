Film's biggest night is getting closer and closer!

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards should bring plenty of star power to the February 9 ceremony — a good thing, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.

Last year's ceremony went without a host after Kevin Hart stepped down amid fallout from homophobic tweets that resurfaced.

“Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood," “1917,” “The Irishman” and “Parasite” are expected to pick up the majority of the nominations.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are being announced live Monday morning in Los Angeles beginning at 5:18 a.m. PST/8:18 a.m. EST. John Cho and Issa Rae will host the nomination ceremony, which can be viewed live below.

The list of Oscar nominees will be listed below by category. This list will be updating live.

Best Picture

"Ford vs. Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Directing

"The Irishman" - Martin Scorcese

"Joker" - Todd Phillips

"1917" - Sam Mendes

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood" - Quenten Tarantino

"Parasite" - Bong Joon Ho

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hank, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Adapted Screenplay

"The Irishman" - Steven Zaillian

"Jojo Rabbit" - Taika Waititi

"Joker" - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

"Little Women" - Greta Gerwig

"The Two Popes" - Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay

"Knives Out" - Rian Johnson

"Marriage Story" - Noah Baumbach

"1917" - Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood" - Quentin Tarantino

"Parasite" - Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho

Cinematography

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"The Lighthouse"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Production Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

"Parasite"

Costume Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Film Editing

"Ford vs. Ferarri"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Parasite"

International Feature Film

"Corpus Christi" - Poland

"Honeyland" - North Macedonia

"Les Miserables" - France

"Pain and Glory" - Spain

"Parasite" - South Korea

Documentary Feature

"American Factory"

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Summer"

"Honeyland"

Documentary Short Subject

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl"

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

Animated Feature Film

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost my Body"

"Klaus"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

Animated Short Film

"Dcera (Daughter"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Live Action Short Film

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbor's Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

Original Score

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - "Toy Story 4"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - Rocketman

"I'm Standing With You" - Breakthrough

"Into the Unkown" - "Frozen 2"

"Stand Up" - "Harriet"

Visual Effects

"Avengers: Endgame"

"The Irishman"

"The Lion King"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Bombshell"

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

"1917"

Sound Editing

"Ford vs. Ferarri"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Mixing

"Ad Astra"

"Ford vs. Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"