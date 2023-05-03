2023 Oscars Prediction: Best Picture

The nominated films include "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once," "Banshees of Inisherin," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — Out of the academy's top 10 movies of the year, the odds on favorite to win is "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once."

It's the story of an aging Chinese immigrant swept up by an insane adventure where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

Fronted by Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, it's the odds on favorite to take home the big prize.

If it doesn't, the Irish thunder that is "Banshees of Inisherin" is likely the next in line. However, it and "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once" are neck and neck.

As for Top Gun: Maverick, it's one of two blockbuster to sneak onto the list. The movie stood on the anti-chemistry of Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, who played the son of the ill-fated Goose from the original.

Steven Spielberg's deeply personal movie "The Fabelman's" is very close to his own life that it should have been called "The Spielbergs." It's a movie that is brilliant in all the Spielberg ways, but it's perhaps too close to home to win.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" is the first foreign language film to nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. It's the third most nominated non-English language film in Oscar history, only trialing behind "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon" and "Roma."

Cate Blanchette could win Best Actress for "Tar," but the movie of a bigger than life conductor falling fro mGrace will not make it past the crescendo of nomination.

Baz Lehrman's "Elvis" is another perfect film in every way, but the nomination for the film is the win this year.

While there was a time James Cameron was known for the iconic "I'm the king of the world" line from "Titanic," his latest movie "Avatar: The Way of Water" will not be taking the Best Picture throne.

WATCH ALSO: