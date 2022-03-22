Best Actress Prediction: Sacramento's Jessica Chastain could take home the Oscar win

Best Actress has been a difficult category to track, but Chastain became a frontrunner after her SAG Award win.

LOS ANGELES — Kristen Stewart was once the person to beat for Best Actress before being snubbed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The former "Twilight" lead turned in a powerful performance as Princess Diana in the movie "Spencer," but the snub at the SAG Awards might have left her on the fringe for this category.

Olivia Colman is another name of note. Colman is a voter favorite who was nominated last year for her work in "The Father." She also won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2019 for "The Favourite."

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman was tracking even with Lady Gaga, but with Gaga getting snubbed in the nominations this year, Kidman's portrayal of Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos" could get a big bump.

An equally brilliant performance was turned in by Penelope Cruz "Parallel Mothers," but despite her supporting actress victory in 2009 bumping her chances, the film might be too small to keep her in the fight.

However, Jessica Chastain could be the one to beat in this category. The Sacramento native took home her first individual SAG Award for her portrayal of televangelist Tammy Faye. That momentum could carry her to an Oscar win on the big night.

"She's been nominated twice before for The Help in 2012 and Zero Dark Thirty in 2013, but The Eyes of Tammy Faye was her passion project—and Oscar voters love to award actors when they shepherd a project like that through to completion," Scene-Stealers Editor-in-Chief Eric Melin told ABC10. "Becoming Tammy Faye also involved a big physical transformation with lots of help from hair and makeup, which Oscar has a history of rewarding. And it just so happens that Hairstyling and Makeup is the film's other nomination—so yeah, her chances are really good to win."

