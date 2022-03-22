Best Supporting Actress Prediction: Ariana DeBose is the undisputable favorite

DeBose's was nominated for her fiery portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story."

LOS ANGELES — The Best Supporting Actress category might be a lock for Ariana DeBose.

DeBose turned in a fiery portray of Anita in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" that has been sweeping every accolade it can. The same role won Rita Moreno the Academy Award in 1962, who is also currently the only Latina to win the Oscar.

DeBose is the undisputable favorite in this category, especially following wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and British Academy Film Awards.

For nominee Kirsten Dunst, the academy's oversight of her brilliant performances in "Interview with a Vampire," "Virgin Suicides," "Melancholia" and "The Beguiled" has been baffling. She's finally getting recognition for her turn as widower and frightened alcoholic Rose in director Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog" alongside her real life partner, Jesse Plemons.

Aunjanue Ellis' work in "King Richard" is deeply respected. ABC10's Mark S. Allen spoke with her about the film and, while she wouldn't predict her own chances, she did speak highly of her co-star Will Smith and his chances for Best Actor.

Jessie Buckley earned a nomination for Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, "The Lost Daughter." The nomination is a clear indicator of love for the film from the actors' branch of voting actors. However, it's likely that the Oscar nod is the win this year.

