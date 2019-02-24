The 2019 Oscars haven't started yet, but Billy Porter already has the award for best dressed.

The "Pose" star turned heads in a velvet tuxedo dress complete with a voluminous skirt and train. The tuxedo/ballgown hybrid was designed by Christian Siriano.

Porter told Vogue that he's always wanted to wear a ball gown, and that his first fitting for the dress left him feeling "free."

"I felt alive. I felt free," Porter said. "And open, and radiant. And beautiful! Which has not always been the case for me. I haven’t always felt so good about myself. It really is astonishing how much of an effect clothes have on your spirit."

Porter's dress didn't just turn heads on the red carpet. His ensemble has everyone on social media buzzing as well. Super model and producer Tyra Banks tweeted that Porter's dress was the "moment of the night"

Others said that Porter's outfit "set the bar high" for other stars tonight.

Porter is known for his extravagant red carpet looks. Earlier this year, he wowed at the 2019 Golden Globes in a pink floral suit and cape by Randi Rahm.