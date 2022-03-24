'A really strong connection through ASL' | Deaf community finds relatability through 'CODA'

A 10-year-old deaf actress in Sacramento said the family dynamics of the Oscar-nominated movie resonated with how she and her own family use ASL.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "CODA" is the first movie starring a predominantly deaf cast in leading roles to land a Best Picture nomination.

It features many people that represent the movie's namesake Child of Deaf Adult(s) (CODA). Troy Kotsur is even a favorite heading into the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor.

It's movie that many people have seen and many people have loved, including a young local actress.

Nora Luna is a 10-year-old actress from Sacramento, who's deaf and has done work for Starbucks and the Disney Channel. While her experiences at home and the movie have their differences, she still found it relatable.

"I really kind of related to that family dynamic as well. You know, because through ASL (American Sign Language) -- my mom is hard of hearing and my dad is hearing... So we have a really strong connection through ASL, and I feel like that's pretty common with what I was watching in the movie," Nora said via translator.

While she's used to reading the captions in other movies, it runs the risk of taking her eyes off the screen and missing what's happening. Being able to see the characters signing in the movie was a good experience for her.

"I loved watching all the signings so that I didn't actually have to look at the captions because, you know, sometimes when I'm when we're watching captions, I'll miss what's happening on the screen. So, being able to see them sign was was really good," Nora said.

"CODA" recently took home prizes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards. It's also a nominee for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Kotsur also has a lot of momentum on his side for the Best Supporting Actor category. The nomination alone made history with him being the first deaf male actor to get a nomination in the supporting actor category.

