And the Oscar winner should be...

The Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning. ABC10's Mark S. Allen breaks down the nominations and who he'd pick to win.

LOS ANGELES — The 94th annual Academy Awards takes place live on ABC10 on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

On Tuesday, nominations were announced, with Netflix film “The Power of the Dog” netting 12 Oscar nominations. The sci-fi epic “Dune” followed closely behind with 10 nominations.

If votes were locked today, here's who I think walk away with the three main statues. I've been guessing for 30 years, and voting for 25, and with the exception of four times, I've nailed my picks. Keep in mind, I typically don't lock my guesses until the night before the big show.

For best picture, my favorite among the list was the indie-feeling, coming of age dramady "Licorice Pizza." And while it's a strong 2nd or 3rd place contender, my money (if I did bet) would be on "Belfast." Belfast is gritty, yet charming, and a winner in the big guilds. Unequivocally, it's the one to beat.

For best actress, my favorite is Jennifer Hudson for "Respect," but my feeling is that the movie released too early in the year and didn't have the publicity campaign it deserved. My guess is that Nicole Kidman will win for her relentlessly accurate take on Lucille Ball in "Being The Ricardos," and if not her, Kristen Stewart for her portrayal of Princess Diana in "Spencer."

However, if these three split votes evenly, Lady Gaga may be on the stage for "House Of Gucci," and no doubt her speech and clothes would be the talk of the day after.

Best actor is a lock. Will Smith should walk away with the win for "King Richard." The film centered around the father of Venus and Serena Williams has the audience and critic momentum "The Blind Side" had a few years back.

This will be Will Smith's time.

I went on a 10 year rant when he was robbed of the Oscar for his performance in "Ali," I think he'll win, and I really hope all want him to win.

With that being said, if votes split or are close, you may see it go to Denzel Washington for his amazing turn as Macbeth in "The Tragedy of Macbeth" or Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power Of The Dog."

It seems like only yesterday when people were saying streaming movies are not real cinema and would never win awards. This year, seven of the 10 Best Picture nominees are from streaming platforms, with Netflix leading the charge.

The moment I'm hoping for? The most Grammy winning artist of all time winning her first Oscar. Beyoncé was nominated for best original song "Be Alive," which is featured in "King Richard."

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10