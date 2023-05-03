Oscars Prediction 2023: Best Actor

Austin Butler's Elvis performance was the one to beat initially, but now, the tides might have changed.

LOS ANGELES — At the time nominations were announced, Austin Butler's "Elvis" was the one to beat for Best Actor. But that was before the other nominees came up swinging.

Collin Farrell is the current odds on favorite to win for his turn in the the Irish drama "The Banshees of Inisherin." However, those in the know, said he could have been nominated for any of his four performances this year. He was also in "After Yang," "The Batman," and "Thirteen Lives."

"The Banshees of Inisherin" has the most Irish nominations in Oscars' history and that could be the fuel he needs to win.

However, Brendan Fraser has picked up steam with his Critic's Choice Awards win, but Oscars have not fared well for most with heavy prosthetics.

As for the rest, many say the nomination is the win for Paul Mescal, who plays a father on holiday with his young daughter in "Aftersun," and Bill Nighy for his performance in "Living." The last time Nighy was nominated it was for his role as an aging rock star in "Love Actually."

WATCH ALSO: