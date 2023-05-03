Oscars Predictions 2023: Best Actress

The academy is likely split down the middle between these two actresses.

LOS ANGELES — In the race for Best Actress, either one of the frontrunners stands to make history.

If Michelle Yeoh wins, she would be the first Asian woman to ever win for lead actress. As of her nomination, she became the only the second nomination in Oscar history.

The academy is likely split down the middle in what most are calling the closest Best Actress race ever with Cate Blanchett's performance in "Tar."

If Blanchett wins, she'll join the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Anne Bancroft with three Oscar wins.

As for the rest, Ana De Armas for "Blonde" and Andrea Riseborough for "To Leslie" and Michelle Williams for "The Fabelmans," some say they're just happy to be invited to the party.

