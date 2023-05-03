Oscars Prediction 2023: Best Supporting Actor

The award win might be the final chapter for this actor's incredible comeback story.

LOS ANGELES — The Best Supporting Actor race has been off and running, but the biggest story of this year started back in 1984. That's when Ke Huy Quan was cast in the biggest movie of the year, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

He went on to star in "The Goonies," but then he largely fell off the map until he was cast in this year's most nominated film, "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once." This comeback story is the road to victory often in this category, and he's an odds on favorite.

If not, the academy might be looking toward Judd Hirsch for his small but bigger than life scene in "The Fabelmans." He's 87 years old, making him the second oldest actor to be nominated with the longest gap between nominations.

His last nod was with the 1981 film "Ordinary People" in the same category.

Tied for second place alongside Hirsch is Brendan Gleeson for "The Banshees of Inisherin." With his British Academy of Film and Television Arts win, the United Kingdom's version of the Oscars, he's that much closer.

His co-star from the same movie, in the same category, might rob him of the win by split votes. For Barry Keoghan, the nomination is the win. The same goes for Brian Tyree Henry for his heartfelt turn in "Causeway."

