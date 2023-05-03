Oscars 2023 Predictions: Best Supporting Actress

While Jamie Lee Curtis' win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards added some spice to the contest, there's a clear frontrunner so far.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — With the nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Angela Bassett made history. It's been 30 years since she was nominated for playing Tina Turner in "What's Love Got to Do with It."

Now, she's the first Marvel Cinematic Universe actor nominated for her role in in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." With her Critic's Choice Award win, she's on track to take it.

If so, she'd be the first woman to win for a superhero movie and the third overall following Heath Ledger for "The Dark Knight" and Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker."

Basset says it's not any award but the joy of creating the movie that she'll take away at the end of the night.

More than 3,100 Oscars have been handed out in the last 95 years, and only 18 of them have gone to Black women. Odds are the academy will be adding at least one more to that list.

That being said, if there is an upset win, it'll be Jamie Lee Curtis winning after decades of being snubbed. She's nominated alongside Stephanie Hsu. The two actresses are among the 11 nominations the movie has and many feel the nomination is the win.

Rounding out the nominees are Kerry Condon for her performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" and Hong Chau for his performance in "The Whale."

WATCH ALSO: