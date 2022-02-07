Nominees announced for 94th Academy Awards | Watch Live Tuesday Morning

Nominees for 23 categories including Best Picture are due to be released Tuesday morning. The Oscars will be televised March 27 on ABC10.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to be announced Tuesday morning.

Will “Spider-Man: No Way Home" or the latest Bond film bust into the best picture category? How about Kristen Stewart, who's portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer” has divided critics and audiences?

There will be a major change from the past decade. This year there will be 10 best picture nominees, instead of a sliding range of five to 10, which has been the standard since 2011.

This could mean that a blockbuster or two might break through.

The Oscars nominee presentation is being hosted by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

This year's nominations could feature another strong slate of international contenders.

“Dune” is widely expected to be among the nominees, but some are holding out hope that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or “No Time to Die” might break through as well.

Many believe that, when popular films are nominated for big awards, more people will tune in for the Oscars.

The first group of nominees is scheduled to be unveiled at 5:18 a.m.:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

Music (Original Score)

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Then at 5:31 a.m., more nominees should be announced:

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Best Picture

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Production Design

