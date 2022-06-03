Why Oscars night is a big win for Latin inclusion and animation

Lin-Manuel Miranda could be looking earned an Oscar nomination for Best Song and "Encanto" is up for Best Animated Feature.

LOS ANGELES — "Encanto" earning a Best Animated Feature nomination is one of many nods for the Latin community in animation this year at the Oscars.

And it is not alone. "Raya and the Last Dragon" from Chicano artist and director Carlos Lopez Estrada also received a nomination. The movie is a celebration of the Southeast Asian culture and, for Estrada, the deeper unity conversation that it inspires is the big takeaway.

"If our movie can be a conversation starter for family to talk about why we're divided and how we can go about moving forward... I feel like the movie will accomplish a lot," he said.

Latin women in animation are also getting some deserved attention. Producer Yvett Merino praised Latina representation in "Encanto," specifically Argentinian actress Stephanie Beatriz.

"Such a gift to have her on the show and for her to be our Mirabel," Merino said, referring to main character of "Encanto."

Composer Germaine Franco was nominated for original score and was the first Latina ever accepted into the academy's music branch. She emphasized the importance of the female voice.

"I feel that the voice of the Latina woman is very important in our society, in our world, because a lot of women in Latin America have been shouldering a lot of responsibility of working and taking care of their families," she said. "And I wanted to give that struggle and the persistence and the courage some sort of a voice through the music."

Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda could be looking toward the "EGOT" this year, which refers to winning the four major awards in show business: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Miranda has three out of four so far, and he has an Oscar nod this year for best song with "Dos Oruguitas."

Miranda was previously nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's "Moana," but lost the prize to "City of Stars" from "La La Land."

