COURTLAND, California — Attendees of this year's Pear Fair have many options for which contest they could attend.

Pear baking contest. Pear pie-eating contest. Biggest pear contest.

Roberto Padilla, spokesperson for the Pear Fair, said the event started as a celebration for the pear harvest. It has since exploded into a day-long event that also includes live music and a beer garden.

Padilla said the town of Courtland closes down for the Pear Fair and that the event is a good way for people to get away from "the hustle and bustle" of the city. Sadly, pets are not allowed at the Pear Fair.

Here is what you need to know about the Pear Fair:

When is it

The Pear Fair is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

What events are happening

5k and 10k runs

Parade

Pancake breakfast

Baking competition

Adult Pear Pie Eating Contest

For a full schedule of activities, click here.

Where is it

180 Primasing Ave, Courtland, California 95615

How much it cost

The event itself is free, but parking is $10 cash. The fair encourages attendees to bring cash because some vendors may not be able to take debit/credit card.

