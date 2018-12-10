If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia

ROCKLIN, Calif. -- Family fun for any age is coming to Rocklin as Quarry Park Adventures prepares for it’s opening weekend.

Here’s what you need for Rocklin’s most recent attraction and their October 13 opening weekend:

Do I need a reservation?

Generally, no, a reservation is not required. However, they are recommended. Reservations can be made for groups, birthdays, and companies.

Pinnacle Pete’s Aerial Adventure Course is one attraction the park says does require a reservation. More information on reservations can be found here.

How much does it cost?

There are different tiers for the “passport” tickets at the park.

Explorer Passport Daily, $44.99 - Special pricing currently available has the price at $39.99.

Daily Junior Explorer Passport, $14.99 - This buys access to the Kid’s Zone and paddle boats only. An adult must accompany the kids. Available to kids shorter than 48 inches and less than 70 pounds.

Senior Explorer, $44.99 - Currently on sale for $34.99. Available to those 60 years and older.

Kids, two and under, do not need a ticket.

What’s there?

Forty-Niner Free Fall

This is a jump from the quarry’s rim for a free fall experience that ends with a soft landing.

Prospector and Boom Pointer Wall Walks

Walk the granite walls of the quarry, 40 feet above the floor. The attraction is complete with swinging bridges and an exit at the waterfall.

Quarry Kid’s Kove

A special area of the park reserved for junior explorers and parents. Features include climbing nets, zip lines, balance beams, boulder climbs, and 30 challenge elements.

Quinn Quarry Lake and Pioneer Port

A relaxation spot with paddle and row boats on Quinn Quarry Lake; a good destination for guests wanting to exercise and enjoy the outdoors.

Rocky Point Aerial Adventure Challenge

Three levels of play with a three-story high ropes courses; the course has more than 60 elements. Guests must be at least 48 inches tall to participate on the course.

Does this park require training?

No. According to Quarry Park Adventures, their attractions are enjoyable by all ages and don’t require special skills, although, some attractions might have a session to review rules and techniques. Attractions may also require belays and safety helmets.

In contrast, the Quarry Kids Kove will not require belays or helmets or reviews on rules and techniques.

When is it open?

For the October 13 weekend operations, the park will be operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The park plans to operate year-round, as weather permits. Specific operating days and hours will fluctuate with school schedules. However, Quarry Park Adventures suggests checking quarrypark.com to confirm operating hours on the day guests would like to visit.

The site says it will run during the spring, fall, and winter on Friday evening, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the summer, they plan to operate daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where is it?

The park is located in the Quarry District of Rocklin. The park is located at 4060 Rocklin Road.

Parking is located on Pacific Street, west of Quarry Park. There are 185 parking spots and parking is free. Valet or VIP parking charge is available.

Anything else to know?

Association Challenge Course Technologies certified course

EMT’s always present during operation

No outside food or drink

Closed-toed shoes are required with tight-fitting clothing recommended

Long hair should be in a pony tail, no loose clothing, no loose jewelry

Guest under 12 require an accompanying adult

Harnessed attractions require users to be between 70 pounds and 250 pounds

Park is open rain or shine, although severe weather may cause temporary closures

No refunds

Food and drink available throughout the park

