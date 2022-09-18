x
WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Service | ABC News coverage from London

The funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey will be a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.

LONDON, UK — Watch ABC News live coverage below or here:

The service for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, will take place in Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19.

After the service Monday at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on the state gun carriage.

It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.

RELATED: 2,000 guests, 2 minutes of silence: Facts and figures about the queen's funeral

 Follow Queen Elizabeth II's life with a timeline:

THE QUEEN IN SACRAMENTO: The Queen's visit to Sutter's Fort in Sacramento

 

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II through the years

1 / 20
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Queen Elizabeth II receives a birthday cake from Nadiya Hussain, winner of the Great British Bake Off, during her 90th Birthday Walkabout on April 21, 2016 in Windsor, England. Today is Queen Elizabeth II's 90th Birthday. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh will be carrying out engagements in Windsor. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

