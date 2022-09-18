WATCH LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Service | ABC News coverage from London

The funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey will be a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.

The service for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, will take place in Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19.

After the service Monday at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on the state gun carriage.

It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.

