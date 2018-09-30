More than 50 people attended the Creative Women Con-Convention at the Empire’s Comics Vault in Sacramento Saturday.

The free event promoted creative women from around the region including artists, writers, sculptor, and others.

Comic shop owner Ben Schwartz said the event aims to showcase the work of talented women in the area.

“It is literally anything that is creative and we want people to see it and we want them to be able to show their product,” Schwartz said.

Professional comic book writer from the San Francisco Bay area, Mariko Tamaki, attended the event.

“I really like any chance to meet creators, “Tamaki said. “So, there’s people here who have thought you know, people who have a little more experience than others, and it’s great to see what people are interested in and the styles of art that their interested in, and the stories that their interested in.”

Tamaki has written for popular comic book companies like DC and Marvel.

Even a group of up and coming comic book artists attended. Kaimani, 8, and Maya, 10, showcased their comic books, drawings, and paintings.

The girls say they hope to one day be professional artists and were inspired by their father, Daniel Tucaan Starflower, who is also a comic book artist.

20 local women artists showcased their work Saturday. Many of the people who showcased their work at the event will go on to future events and even show their work at major comic events.

© 2018 KXTV