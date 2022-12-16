A Pastorela in Sacramento | The Latino Center of Art and Culture to perform annual Christmas play

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Latino Center of Art & Culture located at 2700 Front Street in Sacramento. Admission is $5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latino Center of Art and Culture is putting on "A Pastorela in Sacramento" Sunday, calling it a Christmas tradition with a modern-day twist.

A pastorela is an annual Christmas tradition in Latin American cultures involving a play, but the one on Sunday will also include an outdoor marketplace with family-friendly activities.

It runs 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Latino Center of Art and Culture located at 2700 Front St. in Sacramento. Admission is $5.

Diego Martinez is an actor in the play and says this performance is a good fit for the holidays.

"It's a Christmas story with a hint of comedy and political criticism,” said Martinez.

Jorge Quintana is director of communications for the Latino Center of Art and Culture and explained this tradition takes place in Mexico and parts of Latin America.

"We get to bring that here! We don't have a whole month. That's why we're actually fusing pastorelas and posadas, which are different,” said Quintana. “Pastorelas are theatrical productions that tell a story of the shepherds on their way to Baby Jesus, whereas posadas are about songs: people dressed up as Mary and Joseph, they go door-to-door, singing, asking for shelter.”

He said organizers wanted to make the whole event immersive and engaging.

“The play is funny, and we get to support vendors at the same time,” said Quintana.

For Martinez, this is a meaningful tradition.

"You know, I grew up in Mexico City participating in pastorelas as well, so, for me, being part of a pastorela, it's culturally important... and just a reminder of home,” he said.

