SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Lighted Boat Parade is returning for its 27th year on Dec. 7, promising to brighten your night this holiday season.

Hosted by Capital City Yacht Club and the Sacramento and Riverbank Marinas, the parade has dozens of boats covered with beautiful, festive lights. With the lights of Tower Bridge creating a halo over the river, this event is a must see leading into the holiday season.

Last year the parade had 47 boats and 2 Amphicar, but the Capital City Yacht Club is expecting an even bigger turnout this year.

"This is a very weather driven event and if the weather holds, I would say we should have over 50 Boats ranging in size," said Capital City Yacht Club Port Captain Craig J. Scanlon.

SCHEDULE

Boats will assemble in the Sacramento River about 5 PM around the Miller Park area. Viewer will start to see lights at approximately 5:30. The parade will head up river, past Old Sacramento to Riverbank Marina. It will turn around at the Virgin Sturgeon and head back down river.

Riverbank Marina Parade Route! Lots of places to watch along the way including Old Sacramento Waterfront Chevys Fresh Mex Crawdads On The River Joe's Crab Shack Official Page The Virgin Sturgeon Please be safe!

BEST PLACES TO WATCH

This is a public parade! Though there are some prime slots to snag early in the night, the parade will be visible from almost anywhere along the route--a large chunk of the Sacramento River, stretching from Sacramento Yacht Club to Riverbank Marina. There are no public viewing areas at Riverbank Marina, but there are many other places to watch.

These locations are confirmed best places to view the parade. The boats will pass the Old Sacramento Waterfront, Old Sacramento Public Docks, The Delta King, before crawling along the bend towards Riverbank Marina and Crawdads On The River.

Some commenters on Facebook have also had luck at Virgin Sturgeon, Joe's Crab Shack, and Rio City Café.

PARADE PARTICIPANTS

If you have a boat you would like to enter into the parade, contact Craig at the Capital City Yacht club here. Registration is recommended, but last minute entries are welcome.

All participants welcome to join a dinner and awards ceremony at Sacramento Yacht Club. Food available for purchase or bring your own. Tons of great prizes for participants!

PRIZES

Will be awarded in these categories:

Under 30'

30'-40'

Over 40'

Mega Watt - boat with the most lights

Honorable Mention

BOATERS

If you are not participating (which is highly recommended) you can watch from the water. You must use proper navigational lighting! Please be safe and aware of the parade route.

GUEST DOCKING

Riverbank Marina does offer guest docking for visiting boats. Fill out a request form here or contact the Harbor Master's Office directly at 916-922-0720. Sacramento Marina requires that you check with the the Marina Office for availability.

