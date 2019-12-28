SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Teenagers brawling at the Arden Fair Mall seemed like an all too common story before, but the City of Sacramento is crediting youth pop-up events for preventing those fights again in 2019.

A City partnership with the Sierra Health Foundation and other local organizations expanded current youth pop-up events in Sacramento from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30. Originally, the events were held only on Friday and Saturday nights.

The events began as a reaction to fights that broke out at Arden Fair Mall, usually around the day or days after Christmas. The idea was to create events for the area's youth, essentially giving them a place to go with activities.

"To create a new tradition," said Berry Accius, with Voice of the Youth. "Instead of having the mall shut down, supporting the efforts of the community and our youth and our folks at the mall to make sure our young are safe."

The pop-ups were well-received. During a two-month trial in February and March, they attracted more than 3,600 teens.

Pop-up events aren't not just fun and games. Some events also give teens a chance to make some money. They can get a stipend for helping out and organizing the events.

It can "get them in a position to earn their own dollar and know what that means," said Mervin Brookins, one of the founders of Brother to Brother. "Not only that, (it can) give them a little bit of financial literacy."

Before the pop up events, teenagers would go back to the mall that they once were kicked out for fighting, said Accius.

"I saw some negativity on some individuals that say, 'What do we do? We give these kids who act up bad some money?' Well, yeah! You know what I mean? We are! Because... a person who's able to earn and create their own lane will start being better citizens," Accius said.

