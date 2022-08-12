Local teens, young adults create a musical dedicated to loss, grief

Young adults will address how to deal with the loss of a loved one, grief and emotion through creative and professional dancing, singing and poetry.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teen production called Love-N-Loss will be on stage at the Sacramento Youth Center Sunday and is a show everyone can relate to.

This musical is created by a performance group called The Stoop and has a cast of kids and young adults ages 9 through 23 that are gifted dancers, singers and poets.

Love-N-Loss is dedicated to the experience of loss and grief. Young adults will address how to deal with the loss of a loved one, grief, and emotion through creative and professional dancing, singing, and poetry.

"We were inspired to do a musical," said Jalen Tyre', director of The Stoop Experience. "I felt like I needed to figure out how we can create if we talk about it and also learn for ourselves what we can do to cope better with loss."

Seasonal depression is a topic during the last few months of the year, and Love-N-Loss is a show where you can process your emotions and find peace within the community.

"With this show, we're trying to explain that everyone deals with grief," said Jayda Irene, a member of The Stoop. "The fact that our youth might be here today and then gone tomorrow and they were so unsatisfied with your life, we don't want them to keep growing up like that so we're trying to take advantage of our lives and, in turn, give back to the community."

This production not only encourages young adults to explore their artistic abilities among other Sacramento creatives, but it emphasizes the narrative that everyone is dealing with something no matter how old or young. Expect moments of sadness, happiness and self-reflection!

"We want to be a showcase but also address problems we feel like we have as young adults and as artists," said Tyre'. "Mental health is important and just talking about it and reaching out to others is a good start. Each of us goes through it and as a unit, as a group, as a tribe, we heal together."

The Stoop will be performing Love-N-Loss at The Sacramento Youth Center located at 1901 Del Paso Blvd. Sunday, Dec. 11. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click HERE.

